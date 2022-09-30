DPR head pledges Donbass will not let Russia down

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Donbass’ joining with Russia is a return home for the region’s residents, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Friday at a rally in support of accession of the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to Russia.

"Donbass has come back home. For eight and a half long years, we have waited, believed and hoped. And now the day has come. The Russian people are united once again," he said.

According to Pushilin, the DPR has been living "on Moscow time" since 2014.

"For us, Moscow has always been the capital of our homeland. For us, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok, and Ryazan were the same Russian cities as Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, and Mariupol. Donbass will not let the Fatherland down," the DPR head said.