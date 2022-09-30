Diplomat lashes out at G7 for not wanting to recognize Russia’s new subjects

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries have never recognized democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday, commenting on a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers who refused to recognize new territories joining Russia.

"They simply have never recognized democracy," the diplomat said.

Earlier on Friday, the G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement stressing that they would never recognize the results of referendums that were held in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, and the accession of these regions to Russia.