Kadyrov says two more Russian servicemen were released from captivity in Ukraine

GROZNY, September 30. /TASS/. Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday that two more Russian soldiers have been released from captivity in Ukraine.

Kadyrov said on Thursday that a volunteer Kirgiz Musakhanov, who had been trained in the Chechen Republic, was freed from captivity in Ukraine.

"Along with Chechen soldier Kirgiz [Musakhanov], we have managed to release two more servicemen, officers of the Russian army. They had spent a long time in captivity, and one of them had been kept prisoner for nearly six months," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He thanked all who took part in the liberation of the soldiers, including State Duma (lower parliament house) member Shamsail Saraliyev.