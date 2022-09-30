DPR head reports Krasny Liman half-encircled, but allied forces control road to Svatovo

DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Friday said that the enemy had half encircled the city of Krasny Liman in the DPR, but the allied forces control the road to Svatovo in the LPR.

"Right now, Krasny Liman is half encircled. The road from Svatovo is under our control, but periodically under fire," he reported on Telegram.

The DPR leader also said the situation is tough in the area of the settlements of Yampol and Drobyshevo in the Krasnolimansky district, where the enemy sent serious forces. "Yampol and Drobyshevo are not fully controlled by us. Our guys are fighting, we are sending in reserves, we must hold ground, but the enemy has also sent serious forces," he said.

"The armed formations of Ukraine are doing all they can to tarnish our historic event," Pushilin said, referring to the unification of the DPR, LPR and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions with Russia.

"This is very unpleasant news, but we must look at the situation soberly and draw conclusions from our mistakes. We will overcome everything," he vowed.