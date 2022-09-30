West using green agenda for subversive ends, warns Russian security chief

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The US-led West is using the green agenda in particular to subvert what it calls ‘undesirable’ countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs on Friday.

"In recent years, the threats associated with the West’s use of environmental problems to weaken the economy and defense capacities of undesirable states, [through] stirring up protests and subverting the situation in them, have grown," Patrushev specified.

Given this reality, the Russian security chief believes that what needs to be done - in addition to neutralizing the activities of Western states - is to vigorously advance a CIS-led environmental agenda for the post-Soviet zone, and to closely coordinate this endeavor at international platforms.

Patrushev also pointed to "the persistent attempts by pro-Western figures to participate in the implementation of water utilization programs in the Central Asian region."

"I am thoroughly convinced that it is strongly ill-advised to let the US and other outside (the CIS) players in on this fundamental and fairly problematic global issue. Such problems should be solved solely on a mutually beneficial basis in the context of our friendly relations," he concluded.