Russian diplomat urges OPCW chief to stop ‘running away’ from UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s first deputy UN envoy criticized the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias on Thursday for "avoiding the Security Council the way a first-grader would be running away from the school’s principal."

"Our numerous questions to the leadership of the Technical Secretariat remain unanswered. In July, DG Arias again flinched from the invitation to brief the Council, saying that it was the vacation season. As far as we can say, he has done the same thing now," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told the UNSC briefing on the Syrian chemical file.

"However, Director-General’s busy itinerary, which prevents him from addressing the Security Council, does not seem to bar him from international travel, e.g. to the United States. As for Syria, he has never visited it throughout his entire tenure as Head of the OPCW Technical Secretariat," the Russian diplomat continued.

"How is that possible? A comparison to Director-General of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], Mr.Raphael Grossi, begs itself. He pays personal visits to the facilities that are under IAEA safeguards, he engages in a dialogue with member states, and briefs the Security Council immediately when requested. This is what head of an international specialized agency should do, if they pretend to be an unbiased guardian of the non-proliferation regime," Polyansky said.

"The fact that DG Arias seems to be avoiding the Security Council the way a first-grader would be running away from the school’s principal gives little hope that he is ready to correct those mistakes," the envoy added.