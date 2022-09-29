Putin and Erdogan discuss bilateral relations and situation in Ukraine over phone

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation on Thursday discussed a wide range of topics on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin press service reported.

"A meaningful conversation on various aspects of the development of bilateral cooperation and the situation around Ukraine took place," the statement said.

In particular, the Kremlin press service explained, the leaders noted the progressive dynamics of trade and economic relations and a significant increase in trade turnover.

"A positive assessment was given to interaction in the energy sector, within the framework of the implementation of contracts for the supply of Russian natural gas to Turkey and the joint construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant," the statement said.

The leaders emphasized their interest in the practical implementation of agreements reached during meetings at the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 15-16. Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue Russia-Turkey dialogue in various formats.