Europe doubts feasibility of earlier imposed sanctions against Russia, says diplomat

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Residents of European countries are questioning the feasibility of the imposed set of sanctions against Russia and realize that the sanctions do more harm to Europeans themselves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Asked at a news briefing to comment about the recently circulated reports that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opted to organize national dialogues on the EU sanctions against Russia, Zakharova stated that "it’s a domestic affair of a sovereign country."

"However, I can say that Europe keeps asking questions about the negative consequences for their national economies and the well-being of their citizens that were introduced on behalf of the EU [the European Union] and Brussels, but in fact they were imposed by an order from Washington," she said.