Russian speaker censures US for trying to keep grip on African nations

MOSCOW, September 29./TASS/. The US is trying to push its politics on the African continent, keeping African nations in the grips of neo-colonial rule, Russian upper house Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, on Thursday.

"We highly appreciate it that the Zimbabwean leadership remains committed to the development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia. Your country is resolutely resisting the unprecedented pressure of the collective West led by the United States, their open attempts to dictate their will," Matviyenko said.

"The United States is trying to keep African countries in the grips of an order that is neo-colonial in its nature, to dominate everyone, to push its politics," she added.

The Federation Council speaker cited the US bill ‘Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa’. Such activities raise eyebrows, if not saying even more, Matviyenko stressed.

Earlier, at a meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that it would be unfair to punish African states for their ties with Russia, and also expressed his concern about the Russian Malicious Acts Bill.

This document was submitted to Congress on March 31 of this year. At the end of April, it was approved by the House of Representatives. After that, it went to the Senate. The bill, according to its authors, is aimed at countering Russia's ‘malevolent’ activities in Africa. This would include agreements which are unwanted by Washington, and cooperation between Russia and Africa in a variety of areas - from trade, investment and development of natural resources to military-technical cooperation. The bill obliges Washington to take punitive measures against African nations that facilitate Russia’s ‘malignant’ activities. Concrete sanctions will be developed on the basis of this document by the US Department of State, and they should be commensurate with the restrictions imposed by Washington against Moscow in connection with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.