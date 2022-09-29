Russia to convey its position on referendums to foreign partners — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia will convey its position on the recent referendums in DPR, LPR and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to its foreign partners, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We will explain and present facts, we will persuade based on arguments," she said.

Zakharova also noted that international observers were present at the referendums, who are now being subjected to unprecedented pressure simply for being present there.

DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions held referendums on accession to the Russian Federation between September 23 and 27. In all four entities, the vast majority of voters favored the accession to Russia.