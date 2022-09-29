MFA says Kiev shouldn’t count on foreign help in trying to destabilize Russia

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said Ukraine shouldn’t count on foreign help in trying to destabilize Russia as it won’t succeed.

"The Kiev regime shouldn’t count on external help in the attempts to destabilize the situation in Russia. It hasn’t and won’t succeed," she said at a news conference.

"We will defend the freedom and independence of our state," Zakharova said. "Our people remain faithful to the historical heritage of their ancestors, who during the hour of the most difficult trial were able to unite and did it, and as one stood up to defend their homeland, regardless of nationality or status or political views. They saw that they were needed at the moment and stood up, like it’s happening now."

The diplomat advised those who are doubtful to read the book of history, especially the period of the Great Patriotic War.

"But you know, when you read, see which publishing house released the book, so that you don’t peruse a version released with the blessing of the Kiev regime or some British Institute for Historical Research, or, God forbid, the British one with many falsifications and opportunistic corrections. Read real documents," she said.