Deputy PM lauds Russian Red Cross, reveals NGO’s extent in aiding refugees from Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. More than 160,000 refugees arriving from Ukraine’s territories have already received humanitarian aid and support from the Russian Red Cross Society (RRCS), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a RRCS forum on Thursday.

"The establishment and development of the Russian Red Cross, our country’s oldest humanitarian organization, is closely intertwined with the most important chapters of Russia's history. The Russian Red Cross is a reliable state partner when it comes to a person’s social well-being, health and safety. This includes the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the large-scale, comprehensive support for those affected by the Ukrainian crisis who come to Russia. You show care and a warm, humane attitude without abandoning anyone in trouble while professionally organizing humanitarian aid and other kinds of support. Over 160,000 refugees have already received your direct assistance this year. And every month you increase its volume and scale," she pointed out.

The deputy prime minister noted that throughout its entire history, the Russian Red Cross Society has consistently stuck to its mission of bringing the ideas of humanism to fruition. "Every instance of providing aid to those in need and every event conducted substantially contribute to the development of our country’s humanitarian sphere. The Russian Red Cross nowadays is one of Russia’s leading non-governmental organizations involved in humanitarian activities. This includes 84 regional and more than 600 local chapters nationwide and over 100,000 members and volunteers. Annually, the Russian Red Cross has been implementing up to 1,500 various humanitarian programs and projects and has been conducting thousands of events in all of Russia’s regions," she stressed.

Golikova added that over the past year and a half, a lot has been done to develop and reform the organization, bolster the capacity of its regional chapters, ensure its financial stability and accountability system in addition to cultivating partnerships with the authorities, the business community, other NGOs and members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.