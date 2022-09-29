Up to 50 Ukrainian troops killed in fighting against LPR militia in past day

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. Up to 50 Ukrainian troops were killed in fighting against the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Thursday.

"The enemy suffered huge losses in manpower and military equipment during the LPR Militia’s active offensive operations in the past 24 hours. Up to 50 troops were killed, three tanks, five armored personnel carriers and 11 special motor vehicles were destroyed, as well as a reinforced firing position," he specified in a statement posted on the militia’s Telegram channel.

According to Filiponenko, in the past day, the militia’s bomb squads cleared mines from over seven hectares of land around the Makeyevka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Chernopopovka settlement in the LPR.