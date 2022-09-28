Legal assessment of Nord Stream situation requires precise data — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. It is necessary to obtain precise information about the Nord Stream pipeline incident before considering legal consequences of the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"I am not ready to speak about legal details, consequences and so one, because, in order to do that, it is necessary to know precise data and facts about what happened there," she said on Russian TV.

When asked if Russia will view this situation as casus belly against the perpetrator, should sabotage be the cause of the failure, Zakharova noted that Moscow engages an emergency measure, planning to convene an official UN Security Council meeting.

"As for our decisiveness, Security Councils are not being convened every day, it is indeed one of extreme measures to attract international attention and to raise the issue in the dimension of international law," she noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zakharova mentioned claims made by US authorities earlier this year that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline "will not be launched." In particular, the spokeswoman called on US President Joe Biden to answer a question if the pipeline incidents were the realization of the earlier Washington’s threats.