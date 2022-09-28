Krasny Liman and key routes remain under allied forces’ control — DPR People's Militia

DONETSK, September 28. /TASS/. The town of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and key highways near the settlement remain under the control of allied forces, the DPR People's Militia reported on Wednesday on its Telegram channel.

"The defense of Krasny Liman continues. The enemy both in small and reinforced groups is trying to break through our defense from the South," a DPR People's Militia press service official said in a video posted on the department’s Telegram channel.

"Defenders of the city from the DPR and the LPR People's Militia, as well as the Russian armed forces, have full control of the situation on all fronts against attacks by Kiev's bandit formations. Strategic highways are also under control, despite the Nazis' attempts to cut off supplies to Krasny Liman," the DPR Defense ministry said in a statement.

"The situation on the Liman-Svatovo highway is calm. There, the enemy tried to ‘probe’ the situation with mobile groups, received a decent pushback and retreated," the DPR People's Militia reported.

On September 25, DPR head Denis Pushilin commented on the situation at the line of contact near Krasny Liman, calling it one of the most difficult areas up to date. According to him, the enemy does not leave any possibility to break the defense of the allied forces in the area of the settlement.