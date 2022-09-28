Head of Zaporozhye administration addresses Putin about region's accession to Russia

MELITOPOL, September 28. /TASS/. The head of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, has signed a proposal addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the region's accession to the Russian Federation as a new entity, according to a corresponding document acquired by TASS.

The document stresses that the people made their choice in a referendum, deciding "to do away with values alien to them and reunite with their native land: Russia." The document is dated September 28.

Earlier, following the referendum, Balitsky told reporters that the Zaporozhye Region had de facto seceded from Ukraine and has already applied to join Russia.

The referendum on becoming part of Russia was held from September 23-27 simultaneously in four regions: the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The Zaporozhye Region joining Russia was supported by 93.11% of voters who cast their vote, the head of the Zaporozhye regional election commission, Galina Katyushchenko, said on Tuesday.