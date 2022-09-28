Duma speaker says releasing as many Russians as possible top priority in prisoner swaps

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Securing the release of as many captured Russian servicemen as possible has been a top priority in prisoner exchanges, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

"Firstly, our task is to have as many captured guys released as possible. In comparison to the number of Ukrainian servicemen being kept in the DPR, the LPR and the other regions who voted to join Russia, there are much fewer Russians," State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during a house meeting. "The most important thing is to return our men home," he added.

The legislator said everything else was secondary, except that "those who committed a crime should be prosecuted."

Earlier, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said Kiev had released 55 allied troops, including four DPR privates and a corporal from the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk. Meanwhile, 215 men, among them members of nationalist battalions, were released to Kiev.