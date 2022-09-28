Russian diplomat blames NATO for funding extremist activities under Kiev regime’s brand

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. NATO and the collective West are directly involved in funding extremist activities "under the Kiev regime’s brand," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

The diplomat mentioned the murder of journalist Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion in late August. According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), it was Ukrainian intelligence agencies that masterminded the killing.

Zakharova also pointed to messages containing threats that Russians had received following the incident. "How is this not extremist and terrorist information activities? That’s what it is," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.

"All this takes place amid the delivery of all kinds of weapons [to Kiev] and efforts to sponsor these very extremist activities that are carried out under the Kiev regime’s brand but are actually guided and funded by the collective West and NATO who are directly involved in the process with all of their capabilities. It’s Washington who runs the show," the diplomat pointed out.