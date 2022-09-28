Ukrainian MFA calls on West to increase military aid to Kiev in response to referendums

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the West to increase military aid to Kiev in a statement on referendums on joining Russia held in the Donbass republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

According to the ministry, the plebiscites have "nothing to do with expression of will" and don’t "have any implications for Ukraine’s administrative-territorial system and internationally recognized borders."

"Ukraine calls on the EU, NATO and the Group of Seven to immediately and significantly increase pressure on Russia, including by imposing new tough sanctions, and significantly increase their military aid to Ukraine, including by providing us with tanks, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, long-range artillery, anti-aircraft and missile defense equipment," the statement adds.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, held referendums on joining Russia as constituent entities on September 23-27. The share of voters who supported the move stands at 99.23% in the DPR (with a voter turnout of 97.51%), at 98.42% in the LPR with a turnout of 94.15%, at 93.11% in the Zaporozhye Region (with a voter turnout of 85%) and at 87.05% in the Kherson Region (with a voter turnout of 78.86%).