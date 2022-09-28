Regional authorities to ask Putin to accept Zaporozhye Region into Russia on Sep 28

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region’s authorities will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider accepting the region into Russia following a referendum, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Wednesday.

"As far as I comprehend the rationale of the process, the request will be considered in the coming days," Rogov explained.

Lugansk leader Leonid Pasechnik also announced plans to ready a document asking Putin to look into the possibility of including the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) into Russia.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, held referendums on joining Russia as constituent entities on September 23-27. Most of the population in all four regions voted in favor of uniting with Russia.