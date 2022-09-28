Russia will develop Donbass – envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. As was the case with Crimea, Russia will develop Donbass and other territories that Kiev had sought to raze to the ground, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"The life in Crimea changed for the better in the past eight years. People no longer have to fear for their lives. The economy is developing rapidly, and infrastructure is being built. For all these years, we sincerely invested into the development of this region, and will do the same for Donbass and other territories that Kiev had sought and is now seeking to raze to the ground," he said.