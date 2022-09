UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s special operation in Ukraine would not have been required if the West had made Kiev to observe human rights, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"If the West had forced its minions in Kiev to observe basic human rights, to respect their own citizens - and first of all to observe their right to live - no special operation would have been required on our part," the diplomat said.