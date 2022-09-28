Referendums in Donbass held transparently, with all electoral norms observed – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Referendums on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were held absolutely transparently, with all electoral norms being observed, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"I know that our former Western partners will not hear us, to be more precise, will pretend not heed, but I would say that the referendums were held in conditions of absolute transparence and with the complete observance of all electoral norms," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.