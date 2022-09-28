Donbass’ accession to Russia to bring peace to these territories – Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The Donbass republics’ accession to Russia will bring peace to these territories they have been waiting for for eight years, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"It is a long-awaited event for the people in Donbass, which is to bring peace to their land they have not seen for eight years," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine. "Over these eight years, people in these territories have been living in fear for their lives. Up to ten people, including children, have been killed every week in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as a result of shelling.".