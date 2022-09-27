Delays in vote counting in LPR stem from shelling by Ukrainian troops — CEC

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Data on the referendum results from local election commissions are coming to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with delays because of shelling by Ukrainian troops, LPR CEC chairperson Yelena Kravchenko said on Tuesday.

"Due to shelling attacks on several LPR territories, the CEC is receiving information with delays. Security of election commissions is of top priority. They have to evacuate to bomb shelters. So, sorry for delays," she said.

She told TASS earlier that the referendum results are likely to be announced by the end of the day on Tuesday.