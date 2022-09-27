Juridical integration of Russia’s new territories to require one year or two — expert

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Integration of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia’s legal space as constituent territories of the federation may take one or two years, lawyer Oleg Zatsepa told TASS following the multi-day referendums held in these territories.

Zatsepa, the deputy chairman of St. Petersburg’s election commission who monitored the referendums in the capacity of an observer, explained that, first of all, the results of the referendums should be summarized. That done, the authorities of the republics and regions will send messages to Russia’s president with a request for admission. Only after that, he continued, a draft special law, as well as a law on the ratification of the relevant international treaty, will be submitted to the State Duma.

"It is to define all the conditions for integration, in principle, the way it was previously done in relation to the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," he said.

Zatsepa drew attention to the fact that, for example, the DPR and LPR have their own legislation, therefore, "naturally, a certain transitional period will be needed."

"It will be necessary to resolve the issues involving the recognition of various kinds of documents - on education, civil law transactions, and the work record of various categories of employees."

"All this will be done under special legal acts. The process will begin with the adoption of a federal constitutional law on admission," he said.

"Russia’s federal legislation will take effect immediately, while the territories’ own laws will be formed gradually. This may take a year or two," the expert explained.

Asked how soon, given all the preparatory procedures, a law on admission to Russia can be introduced, Zatsepa said that history shows this can happen very quickly.

"It's a matter of days," he said.

After the law’s adoption, these republics and regions will automatically become part of Russia and article 65 of the Russian Constitution will be supplemented with new provisions listing the newly-adopted territories.

Referendum highlights

The referendums were held on September 23-27. During the voting, the residents of the DPR and LPR answered the question whether they support "the entry of their republic into the Russian Federation as a constituent entity." In the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the question in the ballot papers was as follows: "Are you in favor of the region leaving Ukraine, creating an independent state, and becoming part of the Russian Federation?"

For security reasons, during the first four days the voting was conducted by mobile election commissions in the buildings of schools or theaters, or in the adjacent territories. At some places house-to-house voting was used. On Tuesday, September 27, specially prepared polling stations opened. In Russia, refugees were free to cast ballots at polling stations on any of the five days.

The voting in the referendums on joining Russia ended at 16:00 Moscow time on Tuesday. Currently, the votes are being counted. The central election commissions of all four regions said that early returns would be available Tuesday evening. The final results, according to the central election commissions of the DPR and LPR, will be summed up within five days. In the Zaporozhye Region, as the head of its military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky expects, the final results of the referendum may be known by 09:00 on Wednesday.