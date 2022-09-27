Abkhazia respects Donbass’ referendums on joining Russia — top diplomat

SUKHUM, September 27. /TASS/. Abkhazia respects the decision to hold referendums on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and in the Kherson and Zapotozhye regions, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inap Ardzinba said on Tuesday.

"At the instruction of Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, we are closely watching and monitoring what is going on today. We understand and respect that people living in these regions disagree with the Kiev regime’s neo-Nazi approaches and do not want to live in that state [Ukraine]. We understand it perfectly well. Regrettably, the Ukrainian authorities are pursuing an absolutely wrong strategy, wrong approaches and are repulsing their own people, their own citizens, and their own territories," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

People in Donbass "have gone up against neo-Nazis and Abkhazian volunteers have sided with them and are fighting together with their brothers and friends," he said. "It is very important and valuable. It shows our unity in terms of values and world view. It is not an empty phrase for us. We had a war od liberation and our people know what freedom, the freedom of life, the freedom of the expression of will is."