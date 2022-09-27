Early results of vote in Zaporozhye Region to be revealed on Tuesday night — official

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The preliminary results of the referendum on the Zaporozhye Region joining Russia may be released as early as Tuesday evening, the head of the regional military-civilian administration told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I think that we will have the results tonight because, in the end, this is not difficult to calculate. <…> The count should be over around 8 or 9 o’clock in the evening," Yevgeny Balitsky said. The official also noted that the final results will be announced on Wednesday morning. "I think that we will count [the votes] rather quickly and will provide early data while the final [count], of course, will be announced tomorrow morning," he added.

According to Balitsky, following the announcement of the referendum’s results, he is planning to address Russian President Vladimir Putin on behalf of the region with a request to join the Russian Federation.