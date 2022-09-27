Death penalty impossible under current Russian Constitution — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The issue of death penalty has been ruled by the Russian Constitutional Court, it is impossible under the current Constitution, says head of the State Duma Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas. He made this remark, commenting on State Duma lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin’s proposal to discuss introduction of death penalty for organizers and perpetrators of terror attacks against children and youth.

"The issue of death penalty has been ruled by the Constitutional Court," Klishas told TASS. "Under the current Constitution, death penalty is impossible.

A shooting took place in the school number 88 in Izhevsk Monday, which resulted in 17 people killed and over 20 injured.

Earlier in June, chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin stated that return to capital punishment in Russia may happen only is a new Constitution is adopted, underscoring that there is no other way.