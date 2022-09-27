Putin states predatory behavior of the West on global food market

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. The collective West is acting predatory on the global food market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday. He was speaking at a meeting on the progress of seasonal field work.

He noted that the cost of food on the world market returned to the levels of the beginning of the year, but at the same time 40% higher than in 2020.

"And this is a direct consequence, without any exaggeration, of the predatory policy of the richest countries, which continue to actively buy up food," Putin stressed.

The head of state drew attention to the fact that in the second quarter of this year, food imports to the United States in annual terms reached $218.6 billion compared to $185.1 billion a year earlier.

"It is important to note that the volume of American imports exceeds exports by $22.3 billion. In previous years, their exports exceeded imports, that means that today the United States imports more food from world markets than it sells," the Russian President concluded.