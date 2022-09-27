Russian legal system ready to potential changes after the referendums — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers and the Russian legal system are ready for the possible changes, connected to potential accession of DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions after the referendums, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"Our legal system will provide options, of course, our lawmakers, bodies of executive power, our legal divisions are ready," the spokesman said.

Authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions made a decision to hold referendums on accession to Russia as regions of the Russian Federation. The vote on these territories takes place between September 23 and 27.