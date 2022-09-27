Referendum may be considered valid, DPR’s parliament speaker says

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. The referendum on the accession of the Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia may be considered effectively valid thanks to a very high turnout, the speaker of the DPR’s parliament said on Tuesday.

"You can see the turnout figures with your own eyes and you can see people queuing up to take part in the referendum," chairman of the DPR People’s Council Vladimir Bidyovka boasted. He said with confidence that a day would come when Donbass would repay the Russian Federation with kindness and industriousness for the assistance Russia had provided since 2014.

Bidyovka himself openly voted for the DPR’s accession to Russia and showed his paper ballot with a yes-ticked box to reporters at a polling station.

Tuesday marks the final and fifth day of the referendum vote to join Russia, and election officials have been on duty at polling stations since this morning. Earlier, the DPR’s chief electoral officer Vladimir Vysotsky said the territorial election commissions could close polling stations ahead of time today for security reasons. In the first four days of the referendum, mobile election commissions toured the republic.

The DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions began their referendum vote on joining Russia on Friday. Voting will finish later on Tuesday.