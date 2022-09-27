Envoy reveals sanctions against Russia had 'very negative' impact on developing countries

VIENNA, September 27. /TASS/. The situation with anti-Russian sanctions and their consequences turned out to be more complicated than Western strategists expected. In particular, they have had an extremely negative impact on developing countries, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said Tuesday.

"Indeed, no sanctions strategy extends with certainty beyond the first economic shock that it triggers," the envoy said on his Twitter page, "The real situation is much more complicated than Western strategists thought." "In particular sanctions against Russia have a very negative effect on developing countries," the diplomat said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other countries imposed sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, Western countries began to supply arms and military equipment to Kiev worth billions of dollars at this stage.