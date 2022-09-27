Officials expect first results of referendum in Kherson Region on Tuesday

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. A tally of votes at the referendum on the accession of the Kherson Region to Russia will be held on Tuesday, and the first results may arrive later today, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration.

"I guess we will do the vote count later today, we’ll see. And I think we will get the first results today," Stremousov told Channel One television.

On Tuesday, the Kherson Region began its final, fifth, day of the referendum vote to join Russia. Unlike the first four days of voting, when, for security reasons, mobile election commissions toured the region, locals can visit special polling stations on Tuesday. On Monday evening, the Kherson Region’s chief electoral officer Marina Zakharova said turnout hit 63.58% over the first four days of the referendum.