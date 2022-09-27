Ukraine loses over 40 men in fighting with allied forces over day — DPR People’s Militia

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses in fighting with units of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Russian military amounted to over 40 people in a day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Tuesday.

"Joint actions of the DPR units and the Russian armed forces destroyed the following enemy weapons and military equipment: two BM-21 Grad rocket launchers, two drones, seven units of armored and special equipment. Casualties among the enemy personnel amounted to over 40 nationalists," the People’s Militia’s Telegram channel quoted him as saying.

Basurin also reported that the work on the demining of anti-personnel mines PFM-1 Lepestok continued in the republic.