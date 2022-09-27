Russian, UN officials discuss Moscow-led bloc’s participation in peacekeeping activities

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) participation in UN peacekeeping activities. They also touched upon a number of regional affairs, including the United Nations’ peacekeeping activities in Mali, the Central African Republic, Kosovo and Lebanon," the statement reads.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Vershinin also met with UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Donbass, particularly around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian diplomat called on the UN Secretariat to adopt "a more balanced and impartial approach to Ukraine-related issues".