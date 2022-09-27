Lugansk leader views referendum on joining Russia as valid

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik views its referendum on joining Russia as valid.

"The referendum is actually valid. I think I will make an announcement on that tonight, after the preliminary results of the vote are available," he told reporters after casting his ballot in the city of Lugansk.

Pasechnik added that according to his data, the vast majority of the LPR residents were voting in favor of uniting with Russia. The Lugansk leader also said that Ukrainian instigators had tried to disrupt the referendum but failed.

Head of the LPR Central Election Commission Yelena Kravchenko said earlier that voter turnout in the LPR referendum stood at 83.61% as of 8:00 pm on Monday. Voting is taking place at specially prepared polling stations on the final day of the plebiscite.