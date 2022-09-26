Over 90,000 LPR citizens cast their votes in Russia on day 4 of referendum

LUGANSK, September 26. /TASS/. More than 90,000 citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) cast their votes at the referendum on the republic’s accession to Russia at polling stations in Russia on the fourth day of the voting, Svetlana Kirsanova, chairperson of the LPR Central Election Commission’s (CEC) commission abroad, said on Monday.

"Citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic, forced refugees continue to vote on Russia’s territory. <…> Today, as many as 93,367 people cast their votes on Russia’s territory," she said.

Chairperson of the LPR’s Central Election Commission Yelena Kravchenko said earlier that the voter turnout in the republic at 20:00 local time on Monday was 83.61%, with more than 1.1 million people having cast their votes.