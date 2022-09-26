Putin suspends double taxation agreement with Latvia

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will suspend the double taxation agreement with Latvia, according to a respective decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

"To suspend the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Latvian Republic for avoiding double taxation and for prevention of fiscal evasion on income and capital taxes dated December 20, 2010," according to the document published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

The suspension will be enforced "until the Latvian Republic removes violations of its obligations on the agreement or until the loss of its effect," the document said.

The decree has been signed "due to the necessity of taking urgent measures as the Latvian Republic violated its obligations" in the agreement.

Putin tasked Russia’s Foreign Ministry with submitting the notification on suspension of the agreement to the Latvian side, while the Russian government was tasked with submitting the draft federal legislation on suspension of the agreement to the State Duma (lower house). The decree takes force on the day of its signing, September 26.