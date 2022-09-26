West in denial after refusing to recognize referendum in LPR — diplomat

LUGANSK, September 26. /TASS/. Western countries, by refusing to recognize the referendum on the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) joining Russia, are rejecting reality, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said on Monday, commenting on statements made by the West.

"They [Western countries - TASS] do not recognize Ukrainian aggression, they do not recognize the right of the people of Donbass to their own identity. They do not recognize a lot of things. They do not recognize reality," the top diplomat said as quoted on the republic’s Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

Deinego noted that "the US’ global influence is over and now the world order is moving to a new phase of multipolar interaction with the interests of all international players taken into account and not just the positions of certain members, who impose their worldview on everyone else."

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27. A number of Western countries have already stated that they would not recognize the referendum’s results. In particular, British top diplomat James Cleverly urged the global community not to recognize them even before voting began.