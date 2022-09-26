DPR Election Commission reports start of forth day of voting on referendum

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. The forth day of voting on the referendum on the issue of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) becoming part of the Russian Federation began on Monday at 08:00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time), a representative of the DPR Central Election Commission told TASS.

"The fourth day of the referendum in the DPR began normally at 08:00. Field commissions went on their routes," he said.

A total of 450 precinct election commissions and 32 special sections on the territories of hospitals and isolation wards were opened.