MELITOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. The number of people seeking to enter the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region has increased amid a referendum on the region’s accession to Russia, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"The number of people seeking to travel here has increased but Ukraine is preventing them from leaving, knowing that they are going to cast their ballots. In fact, the road has been blocked by Ukraine," he noted.

On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed to immediately hold referendums on uniting with Russia to the heads of the republics. The next day, the DPR and LPR authorities announced that the vote would be held between September 23 and 27. The administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions later revealed plans to conduct referendums on the same dates.