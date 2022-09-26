Kiev regrets agreeing to IAEA’s permanent presence at Zaporozhye NPP — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine regrets agreeing to the permanent presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) employees at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Both Russia and Ukraine supported the idea of IAEA employees’ permanent presence at the Zaporozhye NPP. However, it now seems that the Ukrainians already regret it," he noted.

"From our perspective, their presence makes it possible to present a more objective picture of the situation at the nuclear power plant. It leaves less room for Ukrainian and Western speculations on the matter," Ulyanov added, when asked about the prospects for the IAEA’s permanent mission to the Zaporozhye NPP.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. An IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the facility in early September and two of its members remained at the site as observers. The IAEA later published a report calling for the creation of a safety zone around the plant to prevent accidents caused by military activities.