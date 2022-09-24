Obstacles created by US, EU to Russian grain, fertilizer exports not lifted yet — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Financial and logistical obstacles, put up by the United States and the European Union, to exports of Russian grain and fertilizers have not yet been lifted completely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at the general debate during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We commend the efforts of [UN] Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], who facilitated the Istanbul accords of July 22. However, these agreements must be implemented. Meanwhile, most of the vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not sail to the poorest countries, while the financial and logistical obstacles created by the US and the EU to Russia’s exports of grain and fertilizers have not yet been removed fully," Lavrov noted.

Russia offers to hand over to African states 300,000 tonnes of fertilizers free of charge, but EU is against this, he added.