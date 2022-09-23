Lavrov to address UN GA on Saturday, to hold news conference — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday and then will hold a news conference, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel on Friday.

"Tomorrow Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will set the tone with his speech at the General Assembly. Don’t miss it. After addressing the General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will give a news conference where he will answer a huge number of questions. It will be interesting, and I believe, very hot," she said.

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The minister’s 12-hour flight covered the distance from Moscow to the United States along the northern route that bypassed unfriendly countries.