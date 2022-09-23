Constitutional Court to produce judgement regarding Donbass referendums — United Russia

MARIUPOL, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Constitutional Court will produce its judgement regarding the referendums in Donbass on joining Russia, while the United Nations has nothing to do with this issue, the first deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, General Secretary of the United Russia party’s General Council, Andrey Turchak, said on Friday.

"The UN has nothing to do with it. Russia’s Constitutional Court will produce its judgement. As soon as it gives a positive opinion, the conclusion will go to the State Duma and the Federation Council," he told reporters, when asked if Russia needed to initiate any recognition process in the UN.

Turchak explained that the whole procedure was very clear.

"As soon as the returns are counted, final reports will be drawn up. All this will go to the head of the republic, who will have to turn to the president of Russia. The following procedure is quite brief," he said.

The authorities of the DPR and LPR, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as constituent territories of Russia. Voting in all these territories and in Russian regions is being held on September 23-27.