Russia made utmost efforts to agree on new security equation with US — Security Council

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Moscow tried to agree on a new security equation with Washington up till the very last moment, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said at an international research conference dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis on Friday.

"Until the very last moment, we tried to get the Americans to discuss a new security equation proposed by Russia, which would have paved the way for reducing geopolitical tensions," he noted.

According to Venediktov, Russia made utmost efforts to keep the US from completely ruining the entire treaty framework related to the field of strategic security, including the treaties on intermediate and shorter-range missiles, open skies and strategic offensive arms.

"Finally, the draft treaties on security guarantees, which were sent to Washington and Brussels last December, were aimed at reducing the risks related to the use of weapons of mass destruction," the Security Council deputy chief noted. He emphasized that Russia continued to demonstrate a responsible approach to strategic stability issues.