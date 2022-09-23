Russian ambassador to Switzerland dismisses claims referendums are illegitimate

GENEVA, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to Switzerland, Sergey Garmonin, who was invited to the Swiss Foreign Ministry on September 22 for a conversation, has disavowed the Swiss side’s claims about the illegitimacy of referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Russian embassy’s press-service told TASS on Friday.

"We confirm that Russia’s ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin on September 22 was invited to meet with the Assistant State Secretary, Head of the Eurasia Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Anna Ifkovitz-Horner," the Russian embassy noted. The Swiss side expressed its "denial of the legitimacy of referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on joining Russia, as well as the outright rejection of their results."

"Ambassador Garmonin disavowed the claims about their illegitimacy, and also rejected speculations expressed by Ifkovitz-Horner about Russia’s nuclear blackmail," the embassy emphasized.

While speaking about the right of nations to be autonomous, including the right to hold referendums, the Russian ambassador "noted the double standards underlying both Western approaches in general and Switzerland’s approaches in particular. He recalled, among other things, the Kosovo precedent and the corresponding 2010 advisory decision pronounced by the International Court of Justice, recognizing Kosovo's declaration of independence as consistent with international law".

In conclusion, the Russian ambassador said that "the goals of the operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine will be achieved in full, and the residents of the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be protected from the atrocities of Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime," the embassy said.

The Swiss government said on its website earlier on Friday that it regarded the referendums in the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as illegal from the point of view of international law and that Bern would not recognize their results.

In defiance of its neutral status, Switzerland supported the EU sanctions against Russia, imposed in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian government in March approved a list of countries and territories committing unfriendly acts against Russia, its companies and citizens. The Swiss Confederation was included in that list.