Russia to adequately respond to US line of maximum pressure — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Moscow will react adequately to Washington's line of maximum pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday in a video address to participants of the Diplomatic Academy’s international scientific conference devoted to the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"Washington's current policy of using all available means of economic, political and military, scientific, technological, information and propaganda and other pressure to fight the ‘Russian threat’ has been and will remain a constant in the US foreign policy. We are taking and will continue to take appropriate measures to retaliate, including asymmetric ones," the diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, "the confrontational course Washington pursues as part of the dual containment of Moscow and Beijing, as well as all those who question American hegemony, is becoming increasingly tough and assertive." "The goal is clear: to try to hold on to its liberal-globalist positions by preventing the emergence of new centers of power in an actively emerging multipolar world order," he concluded.