No phone call with Macron on Putin’s schedule yet, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. There are currently no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"So far, no initiatives have been put forward for holding a conversation," he said.

Peskov believes that "the French president will probably first return home from New York." "Some initiatives that he has mentioned may take place later," Peskov added. "There is no agreed upon phone call on [Putin’s] schedule at the moment," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

Macron said on September 20 that he expected to hold telephone talks with Putin in the coming days. The two leaders last held a phone call on September 11. Macron is currently taking part in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.